UPDATE: 3 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Walmart in Duncan

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019 12:51 p.m.

According to an eyewitness, the gunman shot himself. Witness said the gunman “obviously needed some help.”

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019 11:57 a.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time but two males and one female are dead, the Duncan Police Department has confirmed.

One male and female were shot inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. One male was found deceased outside of the vehicle.

A handgun was found on the scene according to authorities.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:52 a.m.





Photos appear courtesy of The Duncan Banner

UPDATE: Nov 18, 2019, 11:45 a.m.

Walmart has released a statement regarding the shooting this morning at the Walmart in Duncan:

“As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to law enforcement and assisting however possible. This was an isolated incident in the parking lot and was not an active shooter situation.”

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:38 a.m.

Our crew is on the scene at the Walmart in Duncan. Tune into KFDX Noon Edition for a live update from the scene of the shooting.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 11:21 a.m.

The Duncan Banner has reported three people are confirmed dead, including the shooter, in this morning’s shooting at Walmart in Duncan.

The Duncan Banner also reported that authorities on the scene have confirmed that the scene is contained and is no longer an active shooter situation.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for more updates as they become available.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:42 a.m.

The suspect has died according to the Duncan Banner.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:28 a.m.

KFOR is reporting that Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that three people have died.

The shooter is still at large.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019, 10:20 a.m.

The Duncan Banner is reporting that at approximately 9:54 a.m. calls on the police scanner indicate a shooting at Walmart with three down and suspect still at large.

Reports are unconfirmed at this time, however, we have reached out to Duncan Police and Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Red River Tech and Duncan Public Schools are on lockdown. According to Tom Deighan with Duncan Public Schools schools are on lockdown and school will continue as normal inside.

The district said parents should not try to pick up their children at this time. Children will not be released because of the lockdown protocol.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are.

Texoma’s Homepage will have the latest updates as they are made available.

DUNCAN (KFDX/KJTL) — First Responders are on the scene of a possible shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Texoma’s Homepage has a crew on the way to the scene.

No word on injuries at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on this developing story.