UPDATE: 1 passenger found by woman searching for people with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

LAS VEGAS (WCMH)– Las Vegas television and radio personality Mercedes Martinez has found one of the seven people who drove from Omaha to Denver with her late father, Emilio Martinez, after his flight out of Ohio was grounded on September 11, 2001.

Martinez detailed their interaction on her radio show “Mercedes in the Morning” Monday.

To the people of the internet: THANK YOU! You found her and I’m so grateful.



ICYMI: I spoke with Joyce, one of the passengers in the van with my dad on 9/11. Here’s what she told me: https://t.co/9elzvXvmP8 — Mercedes Martinez (@MercedesLV) September 14, 2021

Last Thursday Martinez, who also hosts KLAS’s ‘Las Vegas Now’ tweeted:: “Did my dad help you on September 11, 2001? If so, I’m trying to find you.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

Her series of tweets went viral and the story was picked up by local news stations in Ohio, Omaha, Denver, and more. One of the seven people who were with her dad that day and road in the eight-passenger van he rented, saw the story in Denver and reached out to the TV station who connected her with Martinez.

“Her name is Joyce,” Martinez said on her radio show. “We talked for about a half an hour. It’s crazy because she was just in Vegas like two weeks ago. So weird!”

