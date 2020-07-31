Unsolicited seed packages could be a “Brushing Scam”

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Lisa Groome of Powell was puzzled when she found a package in her mailbox this week that she did not recognize.

“Inside I found a no-name tennis ball with a white label and there are some numbers and letters in English and some figures in a different language below,” Groome said.

She had not ordered a tennis ball, had no idea where it came from, and did not recognize the return address in Chico, California.

“It’s very scary to receive something like this out of the blue, addressed personally to me, my home address and I have no idea what it is or whether it could be dangerous,” Groome said.

She is believed to be a victim of a “brushing scam.”

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning about brushing scams earlier this summer. BBB spokesperson Jessica Kapcar said the scam involves online sellers sending unsolicited merchandise to individuals and then using their names to post favorable customer reviews.

“That bumps them up higher,” Kapcar said. “If I’m going online and looking for jewelry on Amazon, that’s going to bump them up higher in the search results and it’s going to show that they have more positive reviews when that might not necessarily even be a real review.”

Kapcar says they have received reports from people who have received humidifiers, vacuum cleaners, jewelry and other merchandise.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says unsolicited packets of seeds are likely part of a brushing scam as well.

Hundreds of reports surfaced this week of Ohioans receiving seeds in packages that appears to have come from China. Agriculture officials, concerns about the potential of introducing invasive species or even viruses, have urged residents not to plant the seeds, to leave them sealed in their packaging and report it to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The USDA says it is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern.

So far they have identified 14 different species of seeds including morning glory, cabbage, mustard, mint, sage and rosemary.

Lisa Groome says she reported her tennis ball package to postal authorities and left the ball sealed in its wrapper.

“I just think that we’re living in a climate and a scary time right now where when there’s something you receive that’s unsolicited, it’s scary thing,” Groome said.

Most troubling to the BBB is how the seller accessed the consumers personal information in the first place.

“They had to have gotten consumers information from somewhere, so we really want people to be aware of what information they’re putting out into the world and make sure your passwords are updated,” Kapcar said.