University reverses decision to suspend students who protested

SYRACUSE, NY (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Syracuse University administration say they have reversed a decision to suspend students protesting the school’s handling of a series of racist incidents.

According to the university’s chancellor, the suspensions were stopped to de-escalate the situation.

The report states, the students were conducting a sit-in protest in Crouse-Hinds Hall.

According to the students, they criticized the school administration handling of a series of racist incidents that began late last semester.

Authorities say the incidents were serious enough for a police investigation.

According to the Chancellor, students reported bias incidents from administration and since those people were reprimand.