Breaking News
Jury recommends Anthony Pardon be sentenced to life in prison

University reverses decision to suspend students who protested

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Syracuse University administration say they have reversed a decision to suspend students protesting the school’s handling of a series of racist incidents.

According to the university’s chancellor, the suspensions were stopped to de-escalate the situation.

The report states, the students were conducting a sit-in protest in Crouse-Hinds Hall.

According to the students, they criticized the school administration handling of a series of racist incidents that began late last semester.

Authorities say the incidents were serious enough for a police investigation.

According to the Chancellor, students reported bias incidents from administration and since those people were reprimand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools