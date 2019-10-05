Universal ‘Despicable Me’ character actor fired after making white power hand signal over 6-year-old

ORLANDO, Florida (NBC News Channel/WCMH) — A Universal Studios actor who dressed as Gru from the film ‘Despicable Me’ has been fired after he flashed a hate symbol on a 6-year-old’s shoulder.

The second-grader’s mother, Tiffany Zinger, said the incident occurred when she and her family attended a character breakfast at a Universal Orlando hotel in March when her children who are biracial took pictures with a “Despicable Me” character.

Zinger, of Colorado, said she spotted the character forming an OK symbol in the photos months later.

The OK sign is used to express white supremacy in extremist circles, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Zinger said she had to explain to her daughter, who’s on the autism spectrum, why the pictures couldn’t be used in a school project.

Universal has confirmed the actor is no longer an employee and said in a statement they are “taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

An Universal Orlando Resort spokesman said this week that the actor had been fired, according to USA Today.

Citing recent mass shootings, Zinger wants Universal to name the actor.

“You feel targeted. Someone’s targeting your child. Someone’s targeting you and your family and they didn’t mean any good intent. We wanted to take pictures with the kids. He didn’t seem that he wanted to be near me,” Zinger said.

“Next time, it could become deadly. I mean we’ve seen what happened with El Paso and we’ve seen what happened with New Zealand, and the guy used the same universal white supremacist sign.”