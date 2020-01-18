United States Space Force reveals new uniform

Live Now
Wintry mix moves through Central Ohio
by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) — The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms.

The United States Space Force uniforms feature the same camouflage look as other branches.

The USSF said its saving costs by sticking with the traditional camouflage.

Officials tweeted service members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with on the ground.

Earlier this week, the Space Force Chief, Gen. John Raymond, was sworn in by Vice-President Mike Pence.

Last month, Congress passed a new spending bill that funds the Space Force.

President Donald Trump officially signed off on the new branch in December.

