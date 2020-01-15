United Methodist leaders explain plan to split denomination

(AP) — There will be dire consequences if a plan to split the United Methodist denomination is not approved this May by the denomination’s global decision-making body, says the group of bishops and advocacy leaders who negotiated the proposal.
The unofficial group offered a behind-the-scenes look Monday at how they arrived at “A Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation,” announced earlier this month and now being written into legislation for delegates to approve at the General Conference in May.
United Methodists’ conflicts, which have expressed themselves mostly in questions of the inclusion of its LGBTQ members, go back to 1972.