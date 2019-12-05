‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with rescue shelter

Narwhal, the little magical furry unicorn, will continue to stay with the animal rescue in Jackson, Missouri.

Little Narwhal was born with a tail on his forehead.

He was found in the freezing cold last month and ended up at Mac’s Mission Rescue, which helps dogs with special needs.

Vets say Narwhal’s extra tail doesn’t cause him any pain so it won’t be removed.



The center says “crowds of people” started showing up to see the puppy.

The founder of Mac’s Mission told the Southeast Missourian they decided it was in Narwhal’s best interest for him to stay put to ensure his safety after receiving ugly comments online.

The plan is for Narwhal to become a “spokesdog” for a “different is awesome” campaign.

Check out these cute pictures of Narwhal on Facebook after he received his shots.