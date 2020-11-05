UN to hold summit on COVID-19 in December

Journalists wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus work as video screens show World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus delivering a prerecorded address to the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. The expo, one of China’s largest annual trade fairs, kicks off on Thursday as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has largely been controlled within China. Ghebreyesus announced this week that he would self-quarantine after being identified as a contact of a person who tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has voted to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 3-4 to respond to the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and its “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies, jobs, global trade and travel.

The General Assembly voted 150-0 on Thursday, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining, on a resolution authorizing the meeting. It will include prerecorded speeches by world leaders and a presentation and discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session “a historic moment and a test for multilateralism” that “will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time.”