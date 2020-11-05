UN to hold summit on COVID-19 in December

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations has voted to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic on Dec. 3-4 to respond to the spread of the coronavirus around the globe and its “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies, jobs, global trade and travel.
The General Assembly voted 150-0 on Thursday, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining, on a resolution authorizing the meeting. It will include prerecorded speeches by world leaders and a presentation and discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session “a historic moment and a test for multilateralism” that “will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time.”