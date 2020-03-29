UN donates 250K masks to hard-hit New York

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday took delivery of thousands of protective face masks to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the donation of the 250,000 masks, which had just been located in United Nations storage facilities, to the United States for use in hard-hit New York City.

De Blasio hailed the UN for “answering the call” for the city where the institution’s headquarters are located.

Guterres said in a statement the United Nations and the US Mission to the UN were working with de Blasio’s office to ensure swift delivery of the masks to medical facilities around New York.