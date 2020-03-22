Uganda confirms first coronavirus case

The East African nation of Uganda has announced its first case of the coronavirus

Ugandan minister of health Jane Aceng announced the case at a news conference in Kampala on Saturday.

According to Aceng, the case was a 36-year-old Ugandan citizen who recently returned from a business trip to Dubai.

The patient had landed in Entebbe airport on Saturday morning with a persistent fever – he has been placed in isolation at a hospital in the city.

The announcement comes as Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced new measures to combat the spread of the new virus pandemic – ordering the closing of borders and airport, as well as closing schools and banning major gatherings.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Worldwide, the new virus has infected more than 307,100 people and killed more than 13,000.

More than 92,300 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.