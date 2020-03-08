Uber offers drivers two week’s sick leave should they contract COVID-19 coronavirus

FILE – In this Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New Jersey is seeking more than $640 million from Uber in taxes and penalties, saying the ride-hailing company misclassified its drivers as independent contractors. The decision by New Jersey’s labor department is the latest in a string of developments as governments around the country grapple with how to classify workers in the so-called gig economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)

(CNN) — Uber is offering its drivers paid sick leave should they come down with coronavirus.

The ride-share service says drivers or delivery people would be eligible for up to 14 days of paid time if sick.

The same goes for those who are placed in quarantine.

A company official said the policy is already in place in some markets, with the aim to make it worldwide.

How much money drivers would get was not disclosed.

Uber’s announcement represents a policy change for the company, which primarily sees its workforce as independent contractors.

Competitor Lyft said it also would “provide funds to drivers” should they be diagnosed with covid-19.