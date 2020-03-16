Uber Eats offering specials for restaurants, customers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Uber Eats food delivery service unveiled special pricing for both restaurants and customers in anticipation of increased demand during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown of bars and restaurants.

Starting Monday, many fees for restaurants and customers will be waived by the delivery service.

Uber Eats released the following temporary changes:

All current restaurants partners will receive 0% pick up fee for all orders on UberEats

In addition to Uber Eats, many other delivery services are offering special offers for both restaurants and customers. Check individual restaurant and delivery service websites for more information.