Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases
Uber Eats offering specials for restaurants, customers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Uber Eats food delivery service unveiled special pricing for both restaurants and customers in anticipation of increased demand during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown of bars and restaurants.

Starting Monday, many fees for restaurants and customers will be waived by the delivery service.

Uber Eats released the following temporary changes:

  • All current restaurants partners will receive 0% pick up fee for all orders on UberEats
  • New restaurants are now eligible to join Uber eats for $0 activation fee and 0% commission is taken out on all pick up orders 
  • Free In-app marketing on Uber Eats and push marketing to drive demand
  • $0 delivery fee for all Uber Customers 
  • Daily Payout each day to the bank account on file.

In addition to Uber Eats, many other delivery services are offering special offers for both restaurants and customers. Check individual restaurant and delivery service websites for more information.

