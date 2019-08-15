The memories of the Aug. 4 mass shooting in Dayton are still fresh for those who witnessed it all.

One woman — who was driving for Uber that night — says she was caught in the chaos and her ordeal was caught on surveillance video.

“It was my second ride of the night.”

Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts opened fire in the city’s historic Oregon District just seconds after a couple gets into Bridgette Gross’ car, she said.

“At this point, one bullet had already hit my window and my windshield and you can feel and hear the bullets going back and forth,” Gross said.

Surveillance video shows Gross’ car in the middle of it all.

Police even used her car as a shield at one point.

“Smoke coming from the gun like the gun smoke, smelled it, you see a couple people fall, a couple people running,” she said.

Gross said she thought she was going to die.

The couple in her back seat was visiting from out of town.

But the three strangers immediately became close as they ducked in the car and as police screamed at them to stay down.

“They’re scrunched down between the back seats and two front seats. I had one hand on them and the other on the steering wheel,” Gross said.

After what felt like an eternity but in reality was about 20 seconds, they managed to escape.

“I look up and all I was looking for was a path to drive,” she said.

Gross says while scrambling to get out, other drivers trying to flee hit her car.

Gross said she took the couple back to their hotel downtown.

“So we went there first and I got there and we all just sat in silence for a few seconds and then we all just kind of hugged each other,” Gross said.

As she walked through the Oregon District with a reporter recently, Gross said it’s still hard to believe what she witnessed.

The shooting left nine dead and at least 17 were wounded by gunfire.

Officers shot and killed Betts about 30 seconds after the gunfire began just outside the doors of a crowded bar.

Damage to the car and the crack where a bullet hit her windshield just a few feet from where her face would have been are the physical damages remaining.









“I was not in belief that it was a mass shooting,” Gross said.

But the memory is also there and still very clear.

And though she’s back behind the wheel driving again. The worry and panic from that night remain, she said.

“Everywhere in general, especially if I hear sirens.”