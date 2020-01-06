U.S. soldier killed in attack in Kenya identified

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WGN) — A U.S. soldier from the Chicago area was among three people killed in an attack on a military base in Kenya.

WGN has confirmed that 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest was killed Sunday. Mayfield joined the Army in 2018.

Two other Americans, both contractors with the U.S. Department of Defense, were also killed.

Members of the extremist group, al-Shabab, overran an airfield near a U.S. Military base, destroying planes and equipment. The airstrip is near the Somalian border and is used by US forces.

Kenya’s military said at least four attackers were killed.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault.