U.S. Marshals searching for 13-year-old girl missing since June

INDIANAPOLIS (WCMH) – The U.S. Marshals and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing 13- year-old girl who was reported missing around 1 a.m. on June 21.

Valentina Lacava was last seen around 9:30 p.m. June 20 getting into a silver or white vehicle that is believed to be an older Toyota Solara with extensive front end damage near the intersection of Watson Road and Possum Hollow Road in Greenwood, according to the U.S. Marshals.







Lacava is a white female, 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according said.

She was wearing dark jeans and a zip-up sweatshirt, possibly a hoodie, and black sneakers, officials said.

Anyone with information about the missing juvenile should contact the Johnson County Dispatch Center at 317-346-6336.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, in Franklin, has developed a person of interest in this case.

Anyone who recognizes the subject in the photos or the juvenile with him is asked to call the Johnson County Dispatch Center at 317-346-6336.