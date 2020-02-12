U.S household debt amounts to $14 trillion

(CNN)– U.S household debt reaches a new peak of $14 trillion.

Last year for the first time, interest rates for mortgages dropped below four percent in three years, but spending is up according to a CNN news report.

The federal reserve says U.S. credit debt grew by $57 billion and total household debt rose by $193 billion at the end last year.

This sets a new record of $14 trillion which is more than the debt in 2008.

But according to the Federal Reserve Chairman, the current economy is strong, but they’re not ready to issue any more interest rate cuts right now.