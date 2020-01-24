U.S. Figure Skating Championship will bring all the drama to NBC4 tonight

(WCMH) — The competition is heating up as Bradie Tennell takes the lead at the U.S. Figure Skating Championship with a flawless performance in the ladies’ short program. Tennell was red-hot, wearing the fiery hue to match her passion on the ice. She has a score of 78.96, heading into tonight.

Alysa Liu was edged out of first place by 3.56 points. Liu is currently the youngest senior champion in U.S. history after winning gold last year at just 13-years-old.

Olympian Gracie Gold landed in a disappointing 13th place, with a score of 54.51, in her skating comeback. Fans will be on the edge of their seats to see if she can rebound in tonight’s performance.

Tonight the women will hit the ice in Greensboro, North Carolina with their highly anticipated free skate routines. Watch live on NBC4 — starting at 8 p.m.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Bradie Tennell skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Alysa Liu skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Gracie Gold skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Mariah Bell skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Amber Glenn skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Karen Chen skates in the Ladies Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Alex Knierim and Christopher Knierim skate in the Pairs Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc skate in the Pairs Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 23: Tarah Kayne and Danny O’Shea skate in the Pairs Short Program during the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Greensboro Coliseum on January 23, 2020 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Full results from the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro, N.C.:

Women’s Short Program

1. Bradie Tennell — 78.96

2. Alysa Liu — 75.40

3. Mariah Bell — 73.22

4. Amber Glenn — 73.16

5. Karen Chen — 70.41

6. Gabriella Izzo — 65.94

7. Starr Andrews — 65.86

8. Paige Rydberg — 60.82

9. Courtney Hicks — 60.25

10. Maxine Marie Bautista — 59.47

11. Sierra Venetta — 57.98

12. Rena Ikenishi — 57.47

13. Gracie Gold — 54.51

14. Alex Evans — 53.53

15. Emily Zhang — 52.48

16. Caitlin Ha — 51.48

17. Sarah Jung — 51.09

18. Alyssa Rich — 45.25

Pairs’ Short Program

1. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim — 77.06

2. Tarah Kayne/Danny O’Shea — 70.35

3. Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc — 68.86

4. Jessica Calanag/Brian Johnson — 67.56

5. Audrey Lu/Misha Mitrofanov — 65.06

6. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier — 61.33

7. Olivia Serafini/Mervin Tran — 61.08

8. Jessica Pfund/Joshua Santillan — 58.48

9. Nica Digerness/Danny Neudecker — 57.95

10. Allison Timlen/Justin Highgate-Brutman — 55.60

11. Maria Mokhova/Ivan Mokhov — 51.50

12. Laiken Lockley/Keenan Prochnow — 50.86