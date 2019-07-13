U.S. Coast Guard rescues 12 people trapped in Terrebonne Parish

Tropical Storm Barry is unleashing powerful winds and heavy rains as it targets the Louisiana Coast.

More than three feet of water is already covering roads in Cocodrie, about 85 miles southwest of New Orleans.

It’s the same area where Coast Guard officials used a chopper to rescue 12 people who decided not to follow mandatory evacuation orders.

“So right behind us south of the floodgate what you see is the effects of the storm surge. We’re up about three foot of water over the road which probably means the water had to come up somewhere in the ballpark of seven or eight feet overnight,” said Chief Deputy Terry Diagre of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Diagre said the rescue occurred after a mandatory evacuation was issued for the area south of the Morganza to the Gulf Levee System.

“We had some people on Island Road, which is on Pointe Aux Chene to the east of us, that ignored that warning, decided to stay in their residence. Then during the early morning hours, this morning had to call for help, started taking on a lot of water. Their houses were flooded. I’m not exactly sure how much water was inside the house but multiple feet of water inside that residence. They couldn’t get to safety. They reached out to us for assistance. Unfortunately, by that time the water levels and the weather condition at that time, we didn’t personally have the equipment to go and rescue them. We had to make a phone call the Coast Guard and thankfully Coast Guard was able to go in with a helicopter and get them out,” he said.

There is a mandatory order to stay inside until 10 a.m. in the area.



“We do have a curfew order in effect the sheriff signed yesterday it was from 10 p.m. last night till 10 a.m. this morning. As of right now, it is still going to be suspended at 10 but they are coming out of a meeting right now to make some further discussions that will be decided if it’s gonna be extended real shortly,” he said.