Tyson recalls over 39,000 pounds of ready to eat chicken patties due to possible contamination

Tyson Foods has announced a recall of over 39,000 pounds of the company’s Weaver Brand Frozen Chicken Patty product due to possible contamination of “extraneous materials.”

The chicken product involved in the recall was produced on Jan. 31 of this year.

The recall cover 26-ounce resealable plastic bags of the fully-cooked chicken, with a best if used date of Jan. 31, 2020.



The items have one of eight particular lot codes on the label.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Consumers with the chicken in their freezer are urged to throw the product away or return to the store for a refund.