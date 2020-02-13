Body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik, man’s body found in Cayce, SC

CAYCE, S.C. (WCMH) — The body of missing 6-year-old Faye Swetlik has been found, officials said Thursday afternoon.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts we announce we have found the body of Faye Marie Swetlik,” Cacye Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove said.

Faye Swetlik- Courtesy of the Cayce Department of Public Safety

Swetlik went missing from Churchill Heights Neighborhood in Cayce on Monday at around 3:45 p.m.

Her death is being treated as a homicide. A man’s body was also discovered in the neighborhood.

Officials say the investigation is just beginning. They believe there is no danger to the community.

This story will be updated with more information.