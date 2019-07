WELLINGTON CITY, New Zealand (CNN) — Two blue penguins have been stealing headlines and hearts after being spotted waddling around Wellington City in New Zealand.

The pair had to be removed from under a sushi store near the city’s train station Monday, not once, but twice.

The penguins made a nest under the food truck, and New Zealand television station RNZ was there as the birds were recovered and relocated for the second time in one day.