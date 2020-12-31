Two more Browns players test positive for COVID-19; practice facility closed

U.S. & World

by: Darcie Loreno

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Two additional Cleveland Browns players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the team.

The Browns facility is closed while contract tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.

“The team will continue to work remotely this morning while following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” according to the statement.

The facility was also closed Wednesday after a player and a staff member also tested positive.

Tuesday, Karl Joseph, Harrison Bryant and Andrew Sendejo were placed on the list.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools