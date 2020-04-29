Two men rescued from flooded storm channel

(AP) — Tulsa, Oklahoma firefighters pulled two men out of a flooded stormwater channel on Tuesday.

Bryan Lloyd of the Tulsa Fire Department told KTUL-TV that the two men took cover under a bridge when they heard a tornado warning siren. At the time, there was no water there. Within minutes, water flowed swiftly through the channel. The men were stuck, holding onto the bridge and fighting the strong current.

Firefighters lowered life vests to the men and then rescue lines. Lloyd says the men were told to hold the rescue lines and let themselves float downstream while firefighters waited along the stream’s banks. The firefighters were then able to reach them men and quickly pulled both onto dry land.