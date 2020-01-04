Two McDonald’s workers shot by angry customer

LYNCHBURG, Virginia (CNN) — Virginia police are looking for a man who opened fire in a McDonald’s.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday and employees said ti was over a wrong order.

Two workers were injured in the shooting.

Police believe Sherwin Overstreet is the man who pulled the trigger.

He is now wanted on two counts of malicious wounding and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The conditions of the victims are not known, but according to a friend, one of them underwent surgery.

The McDonald’s is across the street from a parking lot where a person was stabbed the previous night.

