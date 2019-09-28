Two dozen whales beach, 16 die off Georgia coast

ST. CATHERINE’S ISLAND, Georgia (CNN) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said about two dozen whales beached this week off the coast of the state, and 16 of them died.

It’s the second mass stranding this year in Georgia.

The agency said the short-finned pilot whales were stranded Wednesday on or near St. Catherine’s Island south of Savannah.

Animal autopsies are being performed to try to determine why the whales ended up on the beach.

This stranding follows one in July, in which dozens of beachgoers stepped in to help at least 47 pilot whales beached on south Georgia’s St. Simon’s Island.

It’s not known if any of the same whales were part of the event at St. Cahterine’s this week.

The DNR said no cause for that mass stranding was determined.