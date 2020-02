FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter and Pinterest are taking new steps to root out voting misinformation designed to suppress participation in the November 2020 elections. Twitter unveiled a new tool Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, that will make it easier for users in the U.S. to report tweets containing misleading information about registering to vote or casting a ballot. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WCMH) — Users of the social networking platform Twitter are back posting after a brief interruption to the service.

As of 4:42 p.m. Friday, more than 10,000 reports of a Twitter outage were reported on the site Downdetector.

NBC4 has been unable to send tweets since 4:20 p.m.

The service returned to normal at just before 5 p.m.