Twin infants found dead in car in Bronx

BRONX, NY (WFLA) – Infant twins, a boy and a girl, were found dead in a car in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx after being left inside a car all day.

According to NBC4 and police, the children’s father forgot the children were in the car. The children were in the back seat as the father left for work this morning. He didn’t realize his children were in the car until he left for the day around 4:30 p.m.

The twins were 11 months old.

NBC4 reported the father is a social worker at a nearby VA hospital.

Charges are expected to be filed.

