WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Tuffy’s Pet Foods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its dog food due to potential high levels of vitamin D.

The recall, according to the U.S. FDA, affects about 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton.

“Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction,” the FDA’s website states.

The recalled product is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, bearing UPC Code “0 73893 96202 1” (found on side of the carton). Products included in the recall are identified by the “Best by Dates” and “Lot Numbers” (found on the top of the carton) as listed in the grid below.

Product Name Net Weight UPC Lot Numbers Best By Dates Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food TetraPak 12.5 oz. per carton 0 73893 96202 1 0629101N1

0901101N1 29 Jun 2023

1 Sep 2023

Anyone who purchased the Pure Vita Salmon Entrée dog food product subject to this voluntary recall (as identified above) are urged to return the product to their retailer for a full refund.