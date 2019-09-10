Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day

(CNN) — Tuesday marks a serious day of awareness.

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

The International Association for Suicide Prevention, in conjunction with the World Health Organization, organizes the observance.

Suicide is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S., but it is a global phenomenon as well.

Experts say some ways to prevent suicide include:

Reducing access to medications and firearms

Early care for the mentally ill

School-based interventions

Training health workers to assess and manage suicidal behavior

A traditional part of this annual observance is to light a candle near a window at 8 p.m.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).