TSA recovers third gun this month at Boston Logan International Airport

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: TSA)

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Transportation Security Administration officers caught a West Yarmouth man with a handgun at Boston Logan International Aiport on Friday.

According to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, TSA officers recovered the 9 mm handgun along with 10 bullets after the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. Massachusetts State Police seized the gun, detained the man for questioning and issued him a summons.

This marks the third gun caught this month bringing the tally for the year up to 15.

