Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy Chillicothe City Schools Southern Local Schools Waverly City Schools

Trump will address congress Tuesday for State of Union speech

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)–President Trump is set to give his annual “State of the union” address Tuesday night.

President Trump will focus on prosperity and issues affecting America’s working families.

A senior administration official told reporters President Trump’s remarks will quote “Layout a vision of relentless optimism.”

The official said Trump will encourage Congress to work with him to continue building an inclusive economy.

Tuesday’s address to the joint session of congress amidst the impeachment proceeding and at a time of high tensions between the president and Democratic lawmakers.

It will be the first time in months that Trump and the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be in the same room.

According to a Pelosi Spokesman, the two have not spoken since an October meeting that was supposed to be about Syria.

At the meeting, Trump insulted Pelosi by calling her a “third-grade politician.”

She and other top Democrats walked out and later accused Trump of having a “meltdown.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools