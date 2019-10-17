Trump tweeted a photo attacking Nancy Pelosi. She made it her Twitter cover photo

WASHINGTON (CNN) — President Donald Trump tweeted a photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a contentious meeting at the White House with the caption “unhinged Nancy’s meltdown!”

Pelosi promptly posted it atop her Twitter page as a snapshot of strength.

The image released by the White House shows Pelosi standing and pointing to Trump, who appears to be speaking to her. Neither looks pleased.

Trump tweeted the photo to mock “Nervous Nancy’s unhinged meltdown.”

Here’s a screenshot of the photo that is now Pelosi’s cover shot on Twitter.

Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Drew Hammill noted the cover shot change on Twitter, saying: Thanks for the new cover photo @ realDonaldTrump!

Thanks for the new cover photo @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/bUatLr5S7D — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) October 16, 2019

Pelosi’s explanation for that moment in the widely-shared photo of her standing and pointing at Trump across the Cabinet room table in the White House:

Trump simply “didn’t like” her commentary on Syria and Russian President Vladimir Putin, she said.

The media was not in the room at the time the pictures were taken and the White House only released three photos via twitter.

Democratic leaders were at the White House for a meeting on Syria, which came shortly after the House overwhelmingly in a bipartisan vote passed a resolution opposing the Trump administration’s troop withdrawal, according to CNN.

The bi-partisan meeting collapsed in the White House Wednesday after congressional Democrats walked out on Trump.

Democrats say Trump had, what they described as a “meltdown” and started insulting Pelosi.

On Thursday, Pelosi told reporters that her line of questioning to Trump on his foreign policy decisions is what caused Trump to have the “meltdown,” according to CNN.

“It just didn’t add up. But what it did do is cause a meltdown on the part of the president because he was unhappy with those questions. And it was unfortunate because we were invited to the meeting,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the photo was taken just before Democrats walked out of the meeting on Wednesday and “at that moment, I was probably saying, all roads lead to Putin.” Pelosi said she tussled with Trump over Syria.

Pelosi also told reporters: “What we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown, sad to say,” Pelosi said.

In addition, Pelosi said people should pray for Trump’s health.

“I think now we have to pray for his health. Because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president,” Pelosi said.

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer also said Trump had a meltdown.

“It was insulting particularly to the Speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician, he said that there are communists may be involved and you guys might like that, I mean this was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts,” Chuck Schumer said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, said he’s never seen a president being so disrespectful to a co-equal branch of the government.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham described the meeting differently, saying in a statement that Pelosi “had no intention of listening” and that Trump had been “measured” and “decisive,” according to CNN.

Trump, however, said Pelosi had the meltdown and said she “needed help fast.”

“Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”