Trump slams Biden as ‘reclamation project’ who ‘won’t win’

President Donald Trump slammed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a reclamation project on Saturday in a scathing attack on Twitter in which he said the former vice president “won’t win.”

“Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him,” Trump said in the tweet.

“He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won’t win!”

Trump’s rebuke of Biden comes as Biden slides in the polls.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have made steep gains in the race for the White House after the first Democratic presidential debate last month, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Biden’s lead over the field is shrinking to a narrow 5 points, according to CNN.

The poll, conducted after the two-night debate, finds 22% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents backing Biden for the party’s presidential nomination, 17% Harris, 15% Warren and 14% Sen. Bernie Sanders. No one else in the 23-person field tested hits 5%, according to CNN.

Biden recently criticized Trump’s Fourth of July spectacle in Washington, saying it “misses the point.”

“I wonder what Donald Trump will say this evening, when he speaks to the nation at an event designed more to stroke his ego than celebrate American ideals.”

He told CNN in a recent interview that he is not afraid of the president and looks forward to debating Trump.

“The idea that I’d be intimidated by Donald Trump,” Biden said with a look that suggested that notion would be foolish. “He’s the bully that I knew my whole life. He’s the bully that I’ve always stood up to. He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth,” according to CNN.