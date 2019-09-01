Breaking News
LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5
Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Hurricane Dorian will approach Florida on Labor Day as a major hurricane

Trump says he’ll work with Congress to stop mass shootings

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump speaks at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is committed to working with Congress to “stop the menace of mass attacks” as he bemoans the “monstrous” and “wicked” rampage by a gunman in West Texas.

He says the goal is to “substantially reduce the violent crime … in any form, any of its evil forms.”

RELATED: Remembering the victims of Dayton mass shooting

Trump mentions “strong measures to keep weapons out of the hands of dangerous and deranged individuals” and changes to the mental health system. He says “public safety is our No. 1 priority” but also says he wants to “protect our Second Amendment.”

He spoke during a visit to the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for an update on Hurricane Dorian.

The death toll in Saturday’s rampage stands at seven. Authorities haven’t released a possible motive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools