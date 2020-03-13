Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 13 cases confirmed, 159 under investigation
Trump says he is likely to take coronavirus test

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has said he is likely to take a test for the coronavirus after all.

Trump over the weekend was near Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positive for the virus just days later.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday that “both the President and Vice President had almost no interactions with the individual who tested positive and do not require being tested at this time.”

Trump was asked at a press conference Friday if he was being selfish by not undergoing testing, prompting Trump to reply: “I didn’t say I wasn’t going to be tested.”

“Most likely, yeah,” Trump added while downplaying his interaction with the Brazilian official at this resort in Florida. “Not for that reason, but because I think I will do it anyway. Fairly soon, we’re working out a schedule.”

