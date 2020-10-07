Trump returns to Oval Office

(NBC News) — President Trump has broken his isolation and is back in the Oval Office, that despite concerns about just how sick or contagious he may still be.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows promised that safety measures were being taken to protect the huge numbers of people who work in the White House, which has suddenly become a coronavirus hotspot.

Meanwhile, the White House physician said Wednesday the president’s vital signs are stable and quoted him as saying “I feel great.”

As the White House works to contain its COVID-19 outbreak, two administration officials tell NBC News staffers have been informed that “all contact tracing” is now done and they’re not singling out the source of the infections.

