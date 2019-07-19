Trump officials weigh delay of abortion curbs

President Donald Trump speaks at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., on his way returning back to the White House, Sunday, July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has told federally funded family planning clinics it’s considering a delay in enforcing a controversial rule barring them from referring women for abortions.

Two people who attended meetings this week between the Department of Health and Human Services and clinic representatives told The Associated Press that officials said they might be willing to allow more time to comply. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly before any decision has been announced.

HHS said Monday it would immediately begin enforcing the rule, catching the clinics off guard. Planned Parenthood said its 400 clinics would defy the requirement.

HHS said Friday that its official position has not changed.

The administration’s restrictions are being challenged in court by the clinics and several states.