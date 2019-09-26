Trump lashes out at Democrats, calls impeachment inquiry ‘witch hunt’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out at House Democrats amid an impeachment investigation and a whistleblower complaint over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after returning to Washington from meetings at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump says of the probes, “There should be a way of stopping it, maybe legally through the courts.”

Trump is calling Thursday’s hearings on the whistleblower complaint, “a terrible thing for our country.”

“It’s a disgrace to our country. It’s another witch hunt. Here we go again. It’s Adam Schiff and his crew making up stories and sitting there like pyres whatever you want to call them are just really a disgrace. It’s a terrible thing for our country. They can’t do any work, they’re frozen, the Democrats are going to lose the election. They know it. That’s why they’re doing it,” Trump said.

And he claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has been hijacked by the radical left” in her pursuit of impeachment.

“They don’t want to talk about infrastructure. They don’t want to talk about lowering drug prices. They don’t want to talk about anything because they’re fixated on this and Nancy Pelosi has been hijacked by the radical left and everybody knows it,” Trump said.