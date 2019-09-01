Trump: “I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — With Hurricane Dorian making landfall in the Bahamas and bearing down on the east coast of the United States, President Donald Trump said he’s unsure if he’s ever heard of a Category 5 hurricane.

Speaking at a briefing on Dorian at FEMA headquarters in Washington, Trump said:

“I’m not sure that I’ve ever even heard of the Category 5. I knew it existed, and I’ve seen some Category 4s. You don’t even see them that much, but the Category 5 is something that I don’t know that I’ve ever even heard the term other than I know it’s there. That’s the ultimate. And that’s what we have, unfortunately.”

Since 2003, nine Category 5 hurricanes have impacted the United States, with Dorian making 10.

Hurricane Isabel in Sept. 2003 was the first of the 2000s. Hurricanes Katrina (Aug. 2005), Irma (Sept. 2017), and Wilma (Oct. 2005) caused the most damage, but none made landfall at Category 5 strength.

The last hurricane to make US landfall as a Category 5 was Michael in Oct. 2018. Hurricane Maria, which was categorized as a Category 5 when it hit Dominica in Sept. 2017, hit Puerto Rico as a strong Category 4.

Some models project Dorian could skirt the southeast Florida coast as a strong Category 4 or weak Category 5 sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center defines a Category 5 hurricane as having sustained wind speeds greater than 157 miles per hour. The NHC measures sustained wind speeds as occurring over a one minute period at 10 meters above the ground.