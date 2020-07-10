Trump downplays coronavirus crisis on visit to hot spot

(NBC News) — President Trump traveled to Florida Friday, a critical battleground state in the fall that right now is now battling one of the nation’s worst surges of coronavirus.

During his visit the president downplayed what’s become a crisis in Miami.

“Before it hit we were doing really well but now we’re getting back on track,” he said.

Local leaders are focusing on the hospital beds that are filling up fast.

“We went from basically having no cases in the ICU to being close to 90% capacity today,” said pulmonologist Dr. Gustavo Ferrer.

As more get sick testing lines are getting longer and testing supplies are run short.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who pushed Florida to an early reopening, is now calling in help.

“We are going to have an additional 1,000 boots on the ground that can help in a variety of ways,” DeSantis said. “Testing, helping hospitals, long term care.”

