Pre-trial hearing scheduled in the Dr. William Husel case
Trump Declares “Game Over” On Impeachment

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump could soon come to an end, without witnesses.

Tennessee’s Senator Lamar Alexander has announced he’ll vote against witnesses and new evidence.

Three other moderate Republicans, Mitt Romney, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski could still vote in favor of calling witnesses, but without more support any vote would end in a tie.

President Trump has declared “game over” on Twitter, and told supporters in Iowa overnight “The American people, and frankly people all over the world, know it’s a hoax.”

Democrats say they can finish up with new witnesses in a week, but no it will be an uphill battle. 

“They just don’t want the American people to hear it in all of its ugly, graphic detail,” House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said of Republican opposition.

Read more more at NBC News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

