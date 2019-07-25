Trump appears in front of altered presidential seal saying ’45 is a puppet’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it didn’t know that an altered presidential seal featuring a two-headed eagle clutching golf clubs would be displayed at a speech by President Donald Trump this week.

Spokesman Judd Deere says officials “never saw the seal” before it was projected on a screen behind Trump as he was introduced at Turning Point USA’s teen summit on Tuesday. The real seal has a bald eagle clutching arrows in one set of talons and an olive branch in the other.

Instead of “e pluribus unum,” the scroll above the eagle appears to say “45 es un titere,” which appears to translate from Spanish to mean “45 is a puppet,” according to USA Today.

A spokesman for Turning Point USA told The Washington Post, which first reported on the seal, it fired a video team member for mistakenly displaying the seal.

TPUSA told CNN there was “zero malicious intent” behind the imagery and apologized. “We’re sorry for the mix-up and meant no disrespect to the White House or the President or the advance team,” the TPUSA source said.

Deere referred additional questions to Turning Point USA. The conservative group did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Thursday.