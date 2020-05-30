Breaking News
Truck drives through Florida protesters; no serious injuries

In this image taken from from video provided by @alexisnscott._, a pickup truck drives through a crowd of protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured. (@alexisnscott._ via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a pickup truck drove through a crowd of protesters in Florida’s capital, causing people to run screaming out of the way as the vehicle stopped and started.

At one point there was a person on its hood.

Tallahassee police said Saturday that the driver was in custody and that no one was seriously injured.

Video shows the truck stopped at a traffic light, and protesters walked near it while appearing to speak to the driver. The truck then suddenly accelerated.

Lucas von Hollen says the truck revved its engine and some people moved to the side, but others didn’t and were knocked to the ground. 

