TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — As the country continues to navigate significant supply chain shortages, local trucking companies are changing their policies to meet the needs of drivers.

“It’s not as attractive as it used to be for somebody with a family but it pays well,” said Billy Dover, a truck driver for NTB Trucking.



Dover has been driving at NTB since 1990. Unlike him, many men who traditionally held truck driving jobs have yet to return, which has led to a severe shortage of drivers across the industry.

“The younger guys don’t like being away that’s what it is. Back in my day it was more of you had to do what you had to do,” he said.

According to data from the U.S. Labor Department, pay in the truck driving industry has risen nearly 5% in the last year to an average of more than $27.50 per hour. NTB has increased pay to meet the driver’s needs, and they have several operations available for hire.

“We have an on the road five days home 48 hours. We have a four on and three off, and we have a home daily position,” said Dale Arnold, the recruiting manager at NTB Trucking.

With 4 daughters, 13 grandkids, and 3 great-grandchildren, Dover said the home-daily positions are a plus.

“I wish I had more time with my family. I used to be gone for weeks at a time until I came here,” he said. “It was not the best for my feelings, but I did good by my family and without me doing what I’m doing I probably wouldn’t have been able to do that.”