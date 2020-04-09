Troops use 3D printers to make virus face shields

Washington State military members are using 3D printers and computers to design and produce face shields to help protect health care workers treating coronavirus patients.

Soldiers assigned to 308th Brigade Support Battalion, 17th Field Artillery Brigade, were making the plastic equipment Tuesday at Washington’s Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The face shields are needed to protect doctors and nurses against COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that has infected at least 1.5 million people worldwide and killed about 88,000.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.