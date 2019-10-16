Trooper saves driver seconds before train slams into car

(CNN) — A Utah trooper rescued a stranded motorist from train tracks with mere seconds to spare Wednesday morning.

That’s no exaggeration.

A video shows Trooper Ruben Correa working to pull an unconscious man out of a car as a train quickly approaches.

The driver had suffered a medical condition that caused him to veer onto the tracks and lose consciousness.

Seconds after Correa frees him the train slams into the vehicle.

Medical personnel treated the driver, who is described as a man in his 20s.

He was not injured and his parents were able to pick him up and take him home.

Correa is a Marine veteran with two years of service with the Utah Highway Patrol.