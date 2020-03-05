Tributes, protest mark 250th anniversary of Boston Massacre

BOSTON (AP) — Tributes and a protest are marking the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre, which helped spark the Revolutionary War. The Daughters of the American Revolution held a public tribute Thursday morning at the grave of the five victims of the violent conflict with British soldiers on March 5, 1770. The service included a musket salute and a wreath-laying. Black and Native American groups, meanwhile, marked the anniversary with a “death procession” protest. Gov. Charlie Baker and other dignitaries were then slated to speak at an evening ceremony at the historic Old South Meeting House.