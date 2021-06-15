Trending summer hair colors that will have you looking ‘dangerously HOT’ this summer

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One trending search going on right now is “summer hair.” People are searching for styles, colors and accessories because let’s face it – everyone wants the perfect up-do to stay cool in the heat or a beautifully flowing mane that sparkles in the sunshine.

Here’s a look at what’s trending for colors. Glamour is topping the list of summer hair colors with the always stylish “Soft Ombre.”

Cropped shot of a beautiful young woman posing against a grey background

In the second spot is a look called, “Melted Pecan.” Which is basically subtle highlights to brighten blond and brunette hair color.

“Soft Blond” comes in at number three. It’s a brighter shade of blond that is sure to shine this summer.

In fourth place, “Pintura Highlights.” This look is defined by tight curls with a kiss of light, sure to pump up your summer spirit.

Number five is “Glowy Apricot.” When it comes to imagining this color, think of the faded red in the skin of a peach you would find at a farmer’s market.