**Related Video Above: Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in.**

(WJW) — Halloween is less than a week away. And while it is going to look different than last year, when many local communities canceled festivities and trick or treat times due to coronavirus, 2021 still isn’t exactly back to normal.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci have both given the go ahead for kids to trick or treat. But what exactly does that look like?

From COVID protocols to looking out for cars, we’ve compiled a list of tips and tricks to keep your kids safe as possible during this spooky season.

COVID SAFETY

A New York pediatrician, Dr. Arunima Agarwal, offered Forbes the following list of things to do to keep kids COVID safe during trick or treating or gathering for Halloween parties.

Stay outdoors when at all possible

All kids should wear a cloth mask while out and about

Adults are, as ever, recommended to be vaccinated and wear a mask

Offer hand sanitizer to all

Go out with a group of people you normally socialize with

It’s important to note that costume masks and cloth masks should not be worn together

Forbes also reported that kids should ask homeowners to place individually wrapped candy into their trick or treat bags, rather than reach into a bowl of candy. Kids also should (try) and wait to eat their candy until they get home to wash their hands before digging into that first piece.

The CDC, of course, recommends children and adults alike refrain from eating too much junk food and sweets during the holiday season. Instead, they say parents should offer plenty of fruits and vegetables and make sure their household gets plenty of sleep to ensure healthy lifestyles.

STREET SAFETY

In general, adults are reminded to go trick or treating with any children under 12 and to bring flashlights and other visibility-enhancing items to keep your group safe.

As always, any candy that appears already opened or tampered with should be tossed in the trash.

Find even more safety tips below: